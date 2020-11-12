Heartland Jeopardy! contestant shares memory of host Alex Trebek

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - After the recent death of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, a Perryville native shared what it was like to be a part of Trebek’s last season.
Millions of people welcomed Trebek into their homes each night and for Perryville native Londyn Lorenz she’s was apart of that million.
“Everyday, who knows what I’d be doing. I still don’t know what I’m doing, but I always knew that I’d be watching jeopardy," she said.
But this year Lorenz had a chance most people don’t get.
“To meet Alex was amazing. He is even nicer than he seems on TV, which is hard to beat because he seems so nice already," she said.
She competed in the 2020 Jeopardy College Championship
“So, I won my first game and I was in the semifinals. I lost to the person that ended up winning the tournament by a landslide. So, I like to say that I got fourth place," she said.
Even though Lorenz didn’t make it all the way through, she said she’s honored to have played on the big screen with her favorite host.
“I was his last college tournament and he used to say that they college tournament was his favorite and so we all found a lot of comfort in that and happy and happy to have made it,” she said.
She said the memory of Trebek will forever live with her.
“You could tell that he was happy to be in your home everyday and even when he came to the set, it was a personal relationship between us," she said.
