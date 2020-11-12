Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

By Marsha Heller | November 12, 2020 at 8:47 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 8:47 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,657 new COVID-19 cases and 145 additional deaths on Wednesday.

IDPH said 5,042 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across Illinois. These patients include, 951 in the ICU and 404 on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 13.6 percent.

A total of 523,840 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 10,434 deaths.

Currently, 8,664,483 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

For a list of testing sites click here.

To help decrease the positivity rate, IDPH recommends the following:

  • Work from home if possible
  • Participate in essential activities only
  • Limit travel and gatherings

