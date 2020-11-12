Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,657 new COVID-19 cases and 145 additional deaths on Wednesday.
IDPH said 5,042 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across Illinois. These patients include, 951 in the ICU and 404 on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 13.6 percent.
A total of 523,840 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 10,434 deaths.
Currently, 8,664,483 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
For a list of testing sites
To help decrease the positivity rate, IDPH recommends the following:
- Work from home if possible
- Participate in essential activities only
- Limit travel and gatherings
