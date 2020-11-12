Gov. Parson attends veteran construction industry initiative in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Associated General Contractors of Missouri hosted an event in Perryville to encourage the construction industry to get involved in veteran affairs in their community.
The event to promote Contractors at the Wall was held at Robinson Construction from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Governor Mike Parson attended the event and addressed the attendees.
The initiative was held to urge the construction industry to invest resources in the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville and to help connect veterans with job opportunities in the construction industry.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.