First Responder Team trains on barge at Buzzi Unicem

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Living on the Mississippi River can present many challenges for first responders, but with proper training on the water, local crews can get some hands-on experience for rescue situations.
“This type of training takes a lot of things to make this come together,” Battalion Chief of Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Brad Dillow said.
Some members of the Southeast Missouri Homeland Security Response Team haven’t trained on a barge until now.
“This here allows us to actually be real life scenarios, something that actually could happen any day of the week,” Jackson Fire Captain, Ryan Davie said.
With the help of concrete supplier Buzzi Unicem, crews from Cape, Jackson and Sikeston must pack their equipment down a narrow staircase to get to the barge.
“Our people are getting exposed to the challenges of operating in a barge and as you can see right now the challenges of just getting our equipment out onto the barge safely,” Dillow said.
That includes the air tanks they’d need to keep themselves safe.
“These trainings help us to get aware of those hazards that are associated with doing the job,” said Compliance Coordinator at Buzzi Unicem, Matt Buchheit.
He said at the end of the day, both sides learn lessons.
"We’ve learned a few things that we’re probably going to clean up in the end to help things flow a little bit better And the fire department, they’ve also seen a few different things and some teachings that they’ve done to some new personnel that they know they can work on as well,” Buchheit said.
Ryan Davie said he values these training sessions, even if it means getting covered in dust and going into a 12-foot deep barge.
“Them allowing us into their facility actually gets us our true hands-on so if something does happen, we’ve already practiced it and we’re ready,” Davie said.
“It’s a team effort, it takes everyone working together as a team to make the outcome what we would desire,” Dillow said.
The Homeland Security Response Team does training sessions every month, and this marks the third year training at Buzzi Unicem.
