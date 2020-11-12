First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

After a clear, cold and frosty start, today will be sunny and cool, with light northeast winds and afternoon highs sneaking above 60 again. A dry cold front will push through from NW to SE overnight with clouds but little chance of any precip. However, behind the front it will be a bit cooler and breezier on Friday, with highs back in the 50s again. Friday evening will be chilly with increasing clouds as a weekend system approaches from the southwest.
Forecast models continue to show a good chance of some cool rain from Saturday through Saturday night. Instability looks pretty limited so not much chance of thunder…but it does look pretty soggy for the first half of the weekend. Skies should clear out Sunday morning….so at least Sunday will be dry. The outlook for next week is currently looking pretty quiet…with mainly sunny skies and seasonably cool conditions….lows mainly in the 30s and highs mainly in the 50s to around 60.
