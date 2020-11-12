First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Forecast models continue to show a good chance of some cool rain from Saturday through Saturday night. Instability looks pretty limited so not much chance of thunder…but it does look pretty soggy for the first half of the weekend. Skies should clear out Sunday morning….so at least Sunday will be dry. The outlook for next week is currently looking pretty quiet…with mainly sunny skies and seasonably cool conditions….lows mainly in the 30s and highs mainly in the 50s to around 60.