First Alert: Chilly morning, sunny afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s a frosty start to your Thursday.
Wake-up temps are in the 30s.
This afternoon will be sunny and gradually warm-up in the mid-to-low 60s.
Clouds will start to move in tonight as another front pushes into the Heartland.
The front could bring a slight chance for an isolated sprinkle, but the region will be mostly dry.
Friday will be cooler with highs in the 50s.
A better chance for rain moves in on Saturday.
The start of next week is looking sunny and dry with highs in the mid 50s.
