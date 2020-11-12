First Alert: Chilly morning, sunny afternoon

Trees in the Heartland are starting to lose their fall colors. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller | November 12, 2020 at 3:14 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 3:14 AM

(KFVS) - It’s a frosty start to your Thursday.

Wake-up temps are in the 30s.

This afternoon will be sunny and gradually warm-up in the mid-to-low 60s.

Clouds will start to move in tonight as another front pushes into the Heartland.

The front could bring a slight chance for an isolated sprinkle, but the region will be mostly dry.

Friday will be cooler with highs in the 50s.

A better chance for rain moves in on Saturday.

The start of next week is looking sunny and dry with highs in the mid 50s.

