Egyptian Health Department reports 52 new cases of COVID-19
By Ashley Smith | November 12, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 4:49 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 52 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Saline County has 25 new cases, Gallatin County has eight new cases, and 19 cases are in White County.

Saline County has had a total of 932 lab confirmed positives, including 20 deaths.

White County has had a total of 417 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 178 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

