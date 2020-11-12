Egyptian Health Department reports 52 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 52 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Saline County has 25 new cases, Gallatin County has eight new cases, and 19 cases are in White County.
Saline County has had a total of 932 lab confirmed positives, including 20 deaths.
White County has had a total of 417 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 178 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.