Cooler tomorrow, rain likely Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area at this time bringing scattered clouds but little in the way of rainfall. With limited low level moisture, we expect the area to remain dry with the passage of this front. Skies will begin to clear after midnight and the winds will turn out of the northwest. This will usher in cooler air as we head towards morning. Lows will range from the middle 30s northwest to lower 40s southeast.
Friday will be sunny and breezy at times high temperatures will reach the middle 50s in most areas with winds gusting over 20MPH at times during the morning hours. Winds will begin to relax later in the day.
Highs clouds will move into the area Friday night bringing a chance of showers to the area on Saturday. There is a chance parts of the Heartland could see thunderstorms Late Saturday night with the best chance of this occurring across the Bootheel of Missouri.
