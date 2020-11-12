Cooler tomorrow, rain likely Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area at this time bringing scattered clouds but little in the way of rainfall. With limited low level moisture, we expect the area to remain dry with the passage of this front. Skies will begin to clear after midnight and the winds will turn out of the northwest. This will usher in cooler air as we head towards morning. Lows will range from the middle 30s northwest to lower 40s southeast.