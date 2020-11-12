Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox tests positive for COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox confirmed with Heartland News that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Fox said he does not have any respiratory issues, but he is “not feeling great.”
He also added the he has lost the sense of taste and smell and finds this very aggravating.
The mayor is encouraging the public to take precautions to combat the further spread of the virus.
“People need to be aware of the symptoms and self quarantine,” said Fox.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.