Cape Girardeau leaders urge citizens to wear masks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Missouri Governor Mike Parson emphasized that every Missourian needs to wear a mask in public, limit their time in public and frequently wash their hands.
However, the governor stopped short of implementing a mask mandate.
That’s one day after new guidance from the CDC stating masks, protect those around you and yourself.
Now, Cape Girardeau City Leaders are pleading for everyone in the Heartland to play their part and wear a mask.
Cape Girardeau City Council Representative Dan Presson said because of the rise in COVID-19 cases he urges everyone to do one thing.
“One of the easy things that someone can do is wear a mask when their public and wear a mask when their around people,” he said.
After Cape Mayor Bob Fox confirmed he has COVID-19, Presson said it really hits home.
“It’s a frightening thing to contract an illness like that, and we just all hope that heals up,” Presson said.
Right now, in Cape Girardeau County there are 940 active cases of COVID-19.
“Whenever you have a hospitality city, you really have to make sure that people are taking those precautions, because it’s a lot of people in small area,” he said. “We got to do a better job than what we’ve doing.”
Governor Mike Parson said it is a personal responsibility to help lower the cases.
“I’ve told everybody from the beginning I’m not going to mandate a mask but that doesn’t mean that’s a pass on the mask, that means that mask is very important,” Parson said.
Without a state mandate, Presson said he expects more visitors from places who do.
“I’m sure there probably is a little uptick from the state of Illinois just because Illinois has stricter guidelines,” he said.
Both Presson and Governor Parson hope a vaccine comes soon.
“Any scientific research driven front that we have to make this all better I’m all for it,” Presson said.
“I think the vaccine is going to play a huge role in how we fight this virus,” Parson said.
