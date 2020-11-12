Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 281 new cases of COVID-19 since Tues.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 11 and 127 new cases on Thursday, November 12.
This brings the total number of active cases to 940. The number of recovered cases is now 3,210.
According to the health center, the percentage positive and 14-day rolling average has increased significantly.
The health center reported 377 total cases of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. They also reported 224 recovered cases and 42 total deaths.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will hold a news conference on Friday morning, November 13.
Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, will address the significant increase in cases in the county and southeast region. There will also be hospital updates from Mary Anne Reese, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health Care System and Kenneth Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH System.
