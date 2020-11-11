What you need to know Nov. 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Veterans Day.
A cold front has put an end to our warm trend in the Heartland.
Clouds have moved out and cooler air has moved in.
Wake-up temps are in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Mostly sunny skies return this afternoon with a slight northerly breeze.
Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 50s.
Overnight, temps will drop quickly into the low-to-mid 30s.
Frost is likely Thursday morning.
Thursday and Friday will be dry and cool with afternoon highs in the low 60s.
The next chance for rain is on Saturday.
- Several Heartland communities are holding Veterans Day events today and some businesses are offering free services for veterans.
- Stricter coronavirus restrictions are now in effect in Southern Illinois.
- The CDC has updated its mask guidance, now saying the policy can protect both the wearer and those around them from COVID-19.
- The U.S. hit a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations Tuesday and surpassed 1 million new confirmed cases in just the first 10 days of November amid a nationwide surge of infections that shows no signs of slowing.
- Ring is recalling 350,000 of its smart doorbells following reports that some have caught fire, causing minor burn injuries and property damage.
- The Supreme Court seemed likely Tuesday to leave in place the bulk of the Affordable Care Act, including key protections for pre-existing health conditions and subsidized insurance premiums that affect tens of millions of Americans.
- Republicans controlling the Senate unveiled a government-wide, $1.4 trillion spending bill on Tuesday, a largely bipartisan measure that faces uncertain odds during this period of post-election tumult in Washington.
- A tropical wave moving across the Atlantic could become the 30th named storm in a record-setting storm season.
- A U.S. bankruptcy court approved the sale of J.C. Penney, the ailing 118-year-old retailer, to its two largest landlords and its primary lenders.
- A California couple is charged with human trafficking on accusations they kept a man from India locked in their liquor store, where officials say he worked 15-hour shifts every day of the week without pay.
- Police are investigating after two infants were found dead, reportedly wrapped in paper, outside a New York City apartment building.
