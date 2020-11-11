What you need to know Nov. 11

What you need to know Nov. 11
A "big flag" was raised in Sikeston, Mo. to show unity. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | November 11, 2020 at 3:20 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 3:20 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Veterans Day.

First Alert Weather

A cold front has put an end to our warm trend in the Heartland.

Clouds have moved out and cooler air has moved in.

Wake-up temps are in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Mostly sunny skies return this afternoon with a slight northerly breeze.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 50s.

Overnight, temps will drop quickly into the low-to-mid 30s.

Frost is likely Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and cool with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

The next chance for rain is on Saturday.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

  • A U.S. bankruptcy court approved the sale of J.C. Penney, the ailing 118-year-old retailer, to its two largest landlords and its primary lenders.
  • A California couple is charged with human trafficking on accusations they kept a man from India locked in their liquor store, where officials say he worked 15-hour shifts every day of the week without pay.
  • Police are investigating after two infants were found dead, reportedly wrapped in paper, outside a New York City apartment building.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.