Vietnam veteran shares his story at Sikeston church on Veterans Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Across the Heartland, many veterans took the time to reminisce about their days serving the country.
But one man in particular took the time to share his story with a church congregation at First Baptist Church in Sikeston.
“The veterans paid a price that so many people can not comprehend," said U.S. Airforce veteran Henry Pasquet, who fought in the Vietnam War.
“You actually get in combat. And initially, it’s not too bad, but as time goes on, I spent 28 months flying in Vietnam, you get to the point where you just about give upcoming home," he said.
He lost friends, family and comrades during battle.
“You see your friends die, and that hurts," he said. "I can remember getting into the airplane and looking at the ground and saying, ‘well, I’ll never step foot on that again.’”
But he did make his way home to be with his family.
“I had a 20-year career and then retired," he said. "Then I taught at Three Rivers Community College for 14 years and pastored four churches.”
This is why First Baptist Church senior pastor Mathew Vroman said Pasquet is the perfect speaker for the Veterans Day program.
“The biggest hope I would have, other than acknowledging veterans, is that, especially our Vietnam vets, would come to the service and they would hear a speaker and just get the thank you they never got when they came back from the Vietnam War. Get the healing that they never were allowed because of how bad they were treated," Vroman said.
Because a simple thank you for your service, is enough to make a veteran smile.
“That means a lot. And that will just really choke you up. That people care. People are now respecting veterans and we really appreciate it,” said Henry Pasquet.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.