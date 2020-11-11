Veterans Day ceremony held at Capaha Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Veterans Day ceremony was held at Freedom Corner on Wednesday afternoon, November 11.
Freedom Corner is located at Capaha Park.
“For generations the men and women of America’s armed forces have answered the call to put country before self,” said Dennis Woeltje, post commander of Missouri 2014-2015 American Legion. “Patriots who serve for the greater good and who did not seek the glory or recognition of personal fame.”
The American Legion laid a wreath and played Taps with a gun salute.
