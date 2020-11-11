Heartland veteran honors friends at Missouri’s National Veteran’s Memorial

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Thomas Dolan, a U.S. Army Veteran, comes to the Missouri National Veteran’s Memorial wall a few times a year to pay tribute to some old friends.
“We took care of each other,” Dolan said.
Dolan shared the football field with some of his closest friends at Herculaneum High School.
“We ended up walking out the door of the football with a 27-game winning streak,” Dolan said.
Now, his teammates share a place on the honored wall, the three men killed while serving in Vietnam.
“When they passed in 68, everyone had a broken heart at Herculaneum, where we went to school at,” Dolan said. “All these guys, they were all super guys and they had respect of everyone.”
One by one, Dolan described his friends.
“Jimmy was pretty outgoing, all the girls loved Jimmy, he was the best looking of all the guys,” Dolan said. “Hershel was pretty quiet, pretty laid back but he was still a friend for everybody. Stacey was just kind of in between both of them. He was a good guy, he was outgoing but he still kind of behaved too.”
As Dolan remembers his friends and honors their service, he has a simple message for the rest of us.
“If anybody says anything to a Vietnam vet, the first words you need to say is welcome home, okay and that means a lot,” Dolan said.
