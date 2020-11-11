SEMO Nursing School makes instructing adjustments due to COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The ongoing pandemic is not just a challenge for front line healthcare workers. It’s also a challenge for the next generation of nurses in training right now. .
Southeast Missouri State University Nursing Chair Gloria Green said typically all 36 nursing students learn and practice their skills together before graduating.
“It’s been a challenge for the faculty and for the students,” she said.
COVID-19 has forced faculty to make changes to instruction to keep each student safe.
“They’ll teach half of them face to face on Tuesday and the other half on Thursday and they zoom the opposite,” she said.
Green stated, in nursing school they prepare students on how to deal with situations like a pandemic.
“We always taught universal precautions from the very beginning. Where they learn how to wear a gown, goggles and a mask,” she said.
Getting hands on practice looks a little different, especially at the hospital.
“We have not be allowed to go into maternity, or extended living like long care for the elderly,” she said. Even with many changes this year she said knows her students can handle any challenge after college.
“I think it’s a good learning experience for the students to be in the middle of a pandemic because who knows what may come when they get out into practice,” she said.
