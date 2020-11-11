SEMI hauling frozen chicken crashes, blocks highway in Lyon Co., Ky.

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover SEMI crash in southern Lyon County, Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a SEMI tractor trailer hauling frozen chicken crashed Wednesday morning and the wreckage is blocking both lanes of KY 93 near the Wynn Road intersection between KY 903 and KY 730.
This in north of Lamasco, Ky.
Crews are working to off-load the frozen chicken from the truck, move the truck and remove the debris.
KYTC estimates it will take four hours to clear the crash site.
The roadway could reopen around 10:15 a.m.
Passenger vehicles can self-detour by taking KY 903 and KY 730, but there is no suitable detour for SEMI trucks.
