The Salvation Army will hold annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner

“It will look a little different than in years past,” says Lt. Matt DeGonia “but we will still want to serve the need in the community. Previously, folks could come in, have a seat and their meal would be served to them. After they enjoyed their food they could look through the coat donations and pick out a new winter coat. Instead this year, we will allow a limited amount of people into our gym at a time, have them pick their coats and on their way out we will give them a hot Thanksgiving Meal to take home and enjoy.”