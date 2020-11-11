The Salvation Army will hold annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Salvation Army has had to adjust their plans due to the pandemic, but will still serve their annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner.
“It will look a little different than in years past,” says Lt. Matt DeGonia “but we will still want to serve the need in the community. Previously, folks could come in, have a seat and their meal would be served to them. After they enjoyed their food they could look through the coat donations and pick out a new winter coat. Instead this year, we will allow a limited amount of people into our gym at a time, have them pick their coats and on their way out we will give them a hot Thanksgiving Meal to take home and enjoy.”
The Salvation Army is still in need of donations to help make the meal happen.
They are looking for disposable large roasting pans, ingredients for green bean casserole, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, and rolls.
