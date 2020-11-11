3rd man charged with murder in connection to Paducah shooting now in custody

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A third man charged with murder in connection to an August 8 shooting was arrested.
Demonta D. Woodward, 21, of Mounds, Ill., was arrested on warrants charging him with murder, three counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.
Paducah police say Woodward turned himself in at the Paducah Police Department on Wednesday morning, November 11 and was arrested. He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Keyshawn Childress, 32, of Mounds, was killed in the August shooting and four others were injured.
Police say the investigation showed an ongoing, violent feud between two groups of people from Mounds and Cairo. Members of the two groups were in Paducah on the evening of Aug. 8 for Emancipation Day festivities.
Witnesses told police those group members encountered each other on Boyd Street and words were exchanged. Several of them then pulled out handguns and multiple shots were fired.
Christopher Howard and Jermaine Harris, both of Cairo, as well as Woodward, were identified as three of the shooters involved in a gun battle that resulted in Childress' death.
Howard and Harris were arrested in September, Howard in Columbia, Mo., and Harris in Carbondale, Ill.
