Parade held for Cape Girardeau school counselor who’s one of five finalists for National Counselor of the Year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri school held a parade on Wednesday, November 11 in honor of its school counselor.
Marching bands, first responders and students all joined in at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau to congratulate Olivia Carter for being named as a finalist for National Counselor of the Year.
She’s one of only five finalists from across the country.
The school wanted to show their appreciation for Carter, who’s been at Jefferson for about five years.
It’s a sentiment she said goes both ways.
“These kids are so, so important to me,” Carter said. “It is my goal every single day to make every single student feel safe and loved and know that they add value to our school; and our school’s not complete without them.”
Carter was also named Missouri Counselor of the Year in 2019.
The winner of the National Counselor Award will be announced later in the fall.
