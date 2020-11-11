Paducah Public Schools to continue remote learning; 30 employees have COVID-19 related issues or quarantined

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Public Schools will continue holding class remotely until November 20 due to an increase in local COVID-19 infections, as recommended by the Purchase Area Health Department.
Around 30 employees with the district are currently experiencing “COVID related issues or quarantines,” including Superintendent Shively.
On Nov. 23 and 24, students will have Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) as per the 2020-21 district calendar.
Students will then have November 25 thru 27 off for Thanksgiving.
Tornado Takeout will continue delivering meals twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.
