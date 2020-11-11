Paducah Police investigating ATM theft

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are investigating the theft of an undetermined amount of money from an ATM.
Officers responded just before 4 a.m. Sunday to the Paducah Bank ATM located on the parking lot of Cash Saver in the 2900 block of Jackson Street.
A caller reported they were going to use the ATM and found the front had been ripped off of it.
Two yellow pry bars were left at the scene.
An undetermined amount of cash was taken.
A pickup truck used in the theft was located a few minutes later at 30th and Clark streets.
A door was open and a chain still was attached to the truck.
The truck, a 2006 Ford F-250, had been stolen from a home on Daytona Street.
Paducah police and federal law enforcement officers are investigating this theft in conjunction with two previous thefts from ATMs – one at BB&T Bank, 5195 U.S. 60, on June 10 and one on the parking lot of Banks Market, 2855 Lone Oak Road, on Oct. 22 – due to the similarities in the crimes.
Law enforcement officials across the country are seeing an increase in thefts of this type – stolen pickup trucks, frequently Ford F250 models, being used to facilitate thefts from ATMs.
Criminals are using chains attached to the trucks and pry bars to damage the ATMs to allow access to the cash inside.
Anyone with information about any of these thefts or who saw a Ford F250 pickup truck in the area of Cash Saver in the early morning hours Sunday is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
