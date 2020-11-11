11 new flags dedicated for Avenue of Flags

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Avenue of Flags is home to over 800 flags, each one honoring a United States veteran.
On November 11, eleven more flags were added.
The veterans served in many wars, ranging from World War 1 to The Global War on Terror.
One flag in particular was dedicated to SSGT Bradley Joe Skelton, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2008 when his car hit an IED.
Several members of Bradley’s family were present at the dedication, including his sister Carmen Robinson.
“This is a great honor to be here this morning to receive this flag in Brad’s honor. He was killed in action on February 6, 2008 while on operations. As any gold star family will tell you, keeping their memory alive is what we need to do,” said Robinson.
Robinson said Skelton had been retired from the military, but some of his friends were going on another tour, and he wanted to take the place of someone he knew.
That person had a family and Skelton wanted the man to stay home with them.
“He died doing what he loved. And this is a great way to honor him and keep his memory alive,” Robinson said.
Robinson urges everyone to visit the avenue of flags to remember all of the veterans that lived locally and to honor them.
“To be around the rest of these folks around here gives you a sense of comfort and a sense of peace,” she said.
