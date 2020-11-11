12,657 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill. on Wednesday; IDPH recommends staying home as much as possible

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 12,657 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 11.
The total number of cases in the state is now 523,840, as well as a total of 10,434 confirmed deaths.
As of Wednesday, a total of 8,664,483 tests for the virus were conducted in Illinois.
You can click here to check for mobile testing sites in southern Illinois.
IDPH is also recommending residents stay home as much as possible over the next few weeks, leaving only for necessary and essential activities.
