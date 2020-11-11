Ky. reports 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, highest ever daily total

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear warned every Kentuckian that they must take the pandemic more seriously in order to protect themselves, their families and their community.
Kentuckians are in significantly greater danger of contracting COVID-19 now than they were in March or April; on Wednesday, the Governor reported 2,700 new cases, the state’s highest ever daily total.
“This entire state is in danger. COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations. It is a must if you want to lessen the impact in your community,” said Gov. Beshear.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 2,700
- New deaths: 14
- Total deaths: 1,604
- Currently hospitalized: 1,274
- Currently in ICU: 297
- Currently on ventilator: 151
The red zone counties for this week can be found here.
Those reported lost to the virus today include a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 56-year-old woman from Christian County; a 100-year-old woman from Fayette County; two women, ages 74 and 77, and six men, ages 61, 67, 71, 78, 84 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Lawrence County; a 75-year-old man from Magoffin County; and an 85-year-old woman from Montgomery County.
