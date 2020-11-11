IEA poll: One-third of educators considering leaving classrooms due to COVID-19

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - According to a new poll conducted by the Illinois Education Association (IEA), at least one-third of educators in the state are considering leaving their profession due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The poll shows teachers are considering walking away from the classroom over safety concerns and stress.
The full results of the poll from IEA members is scheduled to be released during a Zoom news conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11.
IEA President Kathi Griffin and teachers considering leaving the profession will take part in the news conference.
In response to the poll, the IEA is asking local health departments to address COVID-19 concerns educators have in the classroom.
Currently, there is a teacher shortage in Illinois and nationwide. This also includes a shortage of substitute teachers.
