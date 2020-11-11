Hundreds honor veterans at Veterans Day parade in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2020 Veteran’s Day parade featured veterans from all branches of service in the uptown Jackson area.
Hundreds lined the streets with social distancing in place as they watched and waved to the many veterans, cars, firefighters, scouts, Jackson High School band and more.
We talked with American Legion Post #158 Commander Gary Kamp who said this parade meant a lot to the veterans so they can get the honor they deserve.
“I’ve got five generations of ancestors that were in the military going back to the civil war days and going forward,” Kamp said. “There’s a lot of that in this community. We had a big support in WWI, WWII and more. So the military roots go really deep in this community.”
The American Legion Post #158 and Jackson Memorial VFW Post and Auxiliary #10495 are co-hosts of this event.
