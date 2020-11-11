Heartland Regional Medical Center revises visitor policy

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Heartland Regional Medical Center has revised it’s visitor policy due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the region.
The new policy begins November 12.
“Throughout the pandemic, Heartland Regional has taken exceptional measures to ensure that everyone seeking care, and each person providing that care, is safe,” said Ed Cunningham, Heartland Regional CEO. "Revising our Visitor Policy helps the public confidently visit the hospital or any of our clinics.
Until further notice, the revised HRMC Visitor Policy is as follows:
- Screenings:
- Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, every person entering the facility will continue to undergo temperature and illness screenings
- Everyone will be required to:
- wear masks,
- observe social distancing requirements
- perform good hand hygiene.
- No visitors will be allowed at the hospital or it’s associate clinics, including:
- Intensive Care Unit
- Inpatient Medical Unit
- Emergency Department
- Surgical Unit & Perioperative Services
- Outpatient Lab/Imaging
- Outpatient Clinics
If patients require a support person, some exceptions may be made in special circumstances, including pediatric patients and power-of-attorney or end-of-life situations.
An exception may also be made, on a case-by-case basis, when essential to ensure the emotional health and well-being of the patient.
If possible, please call ahead and check with the nursing staff if you have questions.
