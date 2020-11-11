Hamilton County Health Department reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of 10 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County residents:
1 Male in their 30s
2 Female in their 50s
1 Male in their 50s
2 Male in their 60s
1 Female in their 60s
2 Female in their 70s
1 Female in their 90s
- There have been 238 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
- Three people who were a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
- 170 people have recovered.
- 62 people are currently isolating at home.
- Three people currently hospitlized
