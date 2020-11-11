Hamilton County Health Department reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | November 10, 2020 at 11:53 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 11:53 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of 10  additional positive cases of COVID-19  in Hamilton County residents:                                    

1 Male in their 30s                                   

2 Female in their 50s                                   

1 Male in their 50s                                   

2 Male in their 60s                                   

1 Female in their 60s                                   

2 Female in their 70s                                   

1 Female in their 90s

  • There have been  238 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
  • Three people who were  a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
  • 170 people have recovered.
  • 62 people are currently isolating at home.
  • Three people  currently hospitlized

