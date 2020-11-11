Gov. Parson to stop in Perryville, hold COVID-19 briefing Thursday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Thursday, November 12 at 9 a.m., Governor Mike Parson will hold a briefing to provide updates on COVID-19, vaccine developments, K-12 school guidance and special session.
Governor Parson will be joined by Christine Smith, Chesterfield Site Lead and Vice President of Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences for Pfizer.
Smith will provide details regarding recent COVID-19 vaccine developments.
Governor Parson will also be joined by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven and Dr. Rachel Orschlen, Associate Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Washington University and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Parson will also attend Contractors at the Wall event in Perryville on Thursday.
The event will take place at Robinson Construction from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
