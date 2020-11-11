First Alert: Cooler temps have arrived

(KFVS) - A cold front has put an end to our warm trend in the Heartland.
Clouds are moving out and cooler air has moved in.
Wake-up temps are in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Mostly sunny skies return this afternoon with a slight northerly breeze.
Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 50s.
Overnight, temps will drop quickly into the low-to-mid 30s.
Frost is likely Thursday morning.
Thursday and Friday will be dry and cool with afternoon highs in the low 60s.
The next chance for rain is on Saturday.
