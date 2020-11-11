Egyptian Health Dept. reports 21 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths in region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in the region on Wednesday, November 11.
A breakdown of the newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Female - one in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 80s
- Male - two in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s
Gallatin County
- Female - one in their 20s, one in their 60s
- Male - one in their teens
White County
- Female - two in their teens, one in their 30s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s
- Male - one in their 40s
As of Wednesday, Saline County has had a total of 909 lab-confirmed positives, including 20 deaths. White County has had a total of 398 lab-confirmed positives, including nine deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 172 lab-confirmed positives, including two deaths.
