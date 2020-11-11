Chilly start to your Thursday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A cold front moved through the Heartland last night and temperatures were much cooler across the area today. We will see clear skies overnight with cooling temperatures. Readings will fall through the 40s during the early evening hours with lows dropping into the middle 30s by morning.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer than today. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s. We will see a few clouds increase as another front moves through the area Thursday night. Right now the front looks to move through dry but there will be a slim chance for an isolated sprinkle. We will see another cool down for Friday behind this front with highs in the 50s.
