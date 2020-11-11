‘Bogus beggar’ back at it after prison time

After that confrontation, and other reports on Thompson, the “bogus beggar” became internationally infamous. It all caught up with him when federal investigators found out because they can do something about it when they get duped. Thompson pleaded guilty to falsely representing his mental condition in order to collect $106,000 in disability and Medicaid benefits over four years. But the 27 months in prison recommended in the plea agreement weren’t enough for the judge, who tacked on another 15, for a total of 42 months.