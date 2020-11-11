Bi-County Health Department reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 110 new cases

FRANKLIN & WILIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 110 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in the Franklin-Williamson County region within the past 24 hours.
One death was in Franklin County, and the other from Williamson County.
Franklin County had 57 new cases, Williamson County had 53 new cases.
To date, there have been a total of 2,614 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 1,443 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 68 deaths in Williamson County and 16 deaths in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 1,433 have recovered in Williamson County and 759 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.