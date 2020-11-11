Back to our “normal” November weather today

Light showers will continue to push out of the Heartland through the early morning hours. Much cooler air is continuing to push into the Heartland. Highs today will be about 20 degrees colder than what we felt earlier this week. The good new is, we will see the clouds clear out from northwest to southeast through the day. All of the Heartland will see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon, which will help warm us into the mid to upper 50s. Tonight under clear skies it will get chilly. Lows will dip into the 30s. Saturday is trending a little wetter again, with showers possible through the day. Another cold front will swing through on Sunday, which will drop our temperatures again as we head into next week’s workweek. The warmest day right looks to be on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.