2 arrested, 1 wanted in shooting investigation

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police are investigating a shooting incident at an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon, November 10.
Officers were called to the Garden Apartments around 1 p.m. in reference to reports of gunfire.
Witnesses told officers that three men were involved in a shooting and all three ran into a nearby apartment.
Officers searched the apartment in question and discovered two hand guns.
Shatiran Noonan and Dynique Powell were arrested at the apartment in connection with the shooting.
Investigators said both men hid the handguns when police were attempting to make contact with them.
Noonan and Powell were both charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by convicted felon.
Mayfield Police are trying to track down the intended target of the gunfire.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Mayfield Police Department at the scene.
