What you need to know Nov. 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, November 10.
Summer-like weather comes to an end when a cold front passes through the Heartland this evening.
Wake-up temps are mild in the 60s.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and very warm with highs in the upper 70s.
An isolated afternoon shower is possible.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in this evening along with a cold front.
The system will bring in much cooler temperatures.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s with low temperatures falling into the 30 by Thursday morning.
The rest of the week will be dry and cool with afternoon highs in the low 60s.
The next chance for rain is on Saturday.
- Arguments are scheduled for Tuesday in the Supreme Court’s third major case over the 10-year-old law, popularly known as “Obamacare.”
- President-elect Joe Biden is looking to build out his nascent White House staff with more traditional Washington insiders, a notable departure from President Donald Trump.
- A coalition of 10 state attorneys general, led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, have filed a lawsuit challenging mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump is “100% within his rights” to question election results and consider legal options.
- U.S. health officials have allowed emergency use of the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19.
- Governor JB Pritzker announced that southern Illinois and two other regions in the state will see more restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
- Forecasters say a record-breaking 29th named storm has formed in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
- At least three supermarket chains are limiting purchases of some products to prevent a resurgence of hoarding.
- The new paint job on the Superman statue, in the heart of Metropolis, was unveiled Monday.
- President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday and announced his replacement on Twitter.
