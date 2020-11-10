What you need to know Nov. 10

What you need to know Nov. 10
A beautiful, mild morning for a walk or run in the Heartland. (Source: Daniel Reche via pixabay.com)
By Marsha Heller | November 10, 2020 at 3:36 AM CST - Updated November 10 at 3:36 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, November 10.

First Alert Weather

Summer-like weather comes to an end when a cold front passes through the Heartland this evening.

Wake-up temps are mild in the 60s.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and very warm with highs in the upper 70s.

An isolated afternoon shower is possible.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in this evening along with a cold front.

The system will bring in much cooler temperatures.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s with low temperatures falling into the 30 by Thursday morning.

The rest of the week will be dry and cool with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

The next chance for rain is on Saturday.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.