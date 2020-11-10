Volunteers setup hundreds of flags for Veterans Day at Avenue of Flags in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers installed more than 700 flags for Veterans Day at the Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North on Tuesday morning, November 10.
Set up at the park began at 7 a.m. and the flags will remain flying until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Each flag has a special meaning. They represent a deceased Cape Girardeau County veteran.
The wife and volunteer of one Vietnam veteran said the display means a great deal to her.
“I’ve been coming out for the past 5 years when my husband passed away, helping get involved with this event," said Terri Noland. "It’s very emotional, I love doing it. Every flag has a name on it that represents a Cape County veteran. I always come up to put his flag in the ground.”
Noland’s connection with veterans is not only with her husband, but also through those she has met through out the years.
“I used to volunteer at the Missouri Veterans home here in Cape, and getting to know those guys individually, they will tell you that each flag represents a friend of theirs that sacrificed more than they did, said Noland. "To know that each flag represents a person is the most important thing.”
On Veterans Day there will be a special flag ceremony where 10 new flags will added to the patriotic display. The ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m.
According to the organizer and retired Navy Captain Dave Cantrell, this year visitors will also notice new changes to the pavers that sit across the footing of the wall at the Memorial.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.