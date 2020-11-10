Stolen vehicle investigation in Calloway Co. leads to arrest

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On November 9, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Calloway County Deputies responded to a residence on Browns Grove Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. Deputies met with the owner of a vehicle who reported their vehicle stolen.
A short time later, at approximately 9:15 p.m., A Deputy located the stolen vehicle being driven on Highway 641 North in Calloway County.
The vehicle was stopped and the operator was taken into custody.
Kenneth P. Roach, age 39, of Murray, Kentucky was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $10,000 (Automobile) and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence 1st Offense.
Roach was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
