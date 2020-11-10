Southern Illinois has new COVID-19 restrictions starting November 11th

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - In response to the rise in COVID-19 cases Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health are adding new guidelines.
The restrictions start on Wednesday, November 11.
Bars and restaurants will only be allowed to house groups of six.
The max limit for meetings, social events and gatherings is now ten.
Organized group recreational activities are limit to less than 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity.
Governor J.B. Pritzker is once again calling on leaders at the local level to enforce the guidelines He said, too many are ignoring their local public health officials and quote, “Doing nearly nothing” to help their people follow basic guidelines.
“Some elected leaders are allowing this continued rise in positivity to balloon out of control while taking no action. These mayors and city councils and county boards and states attorneys, need to take some responsibility for keep their constituents safe. I promise them that responsibility pails in comparison to what could come when the hospitals in your area are filling up and there aren’t enough nurses or doctors to save their constituents' lives,” Pritzker said.
The restrictions do not apply to schools.
