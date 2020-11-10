Southern Ill. restaurant reacts to stricter mitigations for restaurants, bars

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Restaurants are having to deal with new mitigations starting on Tuesday, November 10.
Region 5, which is our Southern Illinois viewing area, is only allowed outdoor dining. The governor’s new mitigations allow only six people at a table.
“I can’t stress enough how we need to be back inside with safety top of mind, but the cold weather will kill our business," said Amy Mills, co-owner of 17th Street Barbecue.
As cooler temperatures loom, Mills knows this is worrisome for business.
She felt restaurants are being attacked with the continued mitigations.
“We really do feel that restaurants are being unfairly targeted," she said.
She feels this is a similar issue across the food industry.
“I talk to my local friends all the time," she said. "No one, no one is thriving at this moment.”
Mills said eating at a restaurant is safer than other businesses.
“I would argue that a restaurant, among people you know and your own family with a mask off for an extended period of time, is much safer," she said, "just knowing how every restaurateur is being so incredibly careful versus some of these other environments.”
Mills said this to the community as harder times roll in for restaurants, “Shop small. I hope everybody is looking hard at their holiday list and thinking about places where they can get gift certificates, get gifts, get taste of southern Illinois. Really share that love locally here.”
It’s unclear what the penalties are for restaurants not following the mitigations.
Amy Mills is following those mitigations. She said she can’t speak for other restaurants not following the governor’s mitigations.
