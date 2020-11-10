SEMO’s Special Collections and Archives to release new collection ‘Documenting the Pandemic’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s Special Collections and Archives unveiled a new digital collection, “Documenting the Pandemic: Stories from Southeast,” which includes campus and community members' experiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic on November 10.
To help build a vital historical narrative of what life was like for people in a pandemic world, Southeast students, faculty and staff and local community members were invited to begin sharing their stories with the University in late April.
“It was so encouraging to see our Southeast community share their stories about how this global pandemic has affected their lives right here in southeast Missouri,” said Roxanne Dunn, Special Collections and Archives librarian. “It was touching, and sometimes a little heartbreaking, to read and understand what our community is going through during this challenge.”
“Documenting the Pandemic” includes the first-hand accounts of nearly 50 people who took the time to document and share their daily lives.
Most submissions came from the early months of the pandemic and capture how life on campus and in southeast Missouri changed when the pandemic began.
Jennifer Baker, a 2015 Southeast alumna with a Bachelor of Science in historic preservation, said she considered it an honor to be part of the University’s “Documenting the Pandemic” collection.
“My contribution to the project is a manuscript that describes many of the ways that the pandemic has personally changed my world,” Baker said. “It includes a few pictures, and it describes what I was thinking and feeling at the time. When I wrote it, my objective was to include things that may not necessarily be recorded in history books so that people 100 years from now would know that we made homemade masks, we put teddy bears in our windows and we changed the way we shopped.”
Such a glimpse into everyday life is exactly what the “Documenting the Pandemic” collection was meant to capture.
“We’re so thankful for those who chose to share their story — and hope this collection will be a valuable resource to future researchers who want to know what it was like to live during the time of COVID-19 and the year that was 2020,” Dunn said.
Special Collections and Archives staff hope readers of “Documenting the Pandemic” will learn a lot about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected fellow community members, and that the collection will be of great value to future researchers who study the pandemic.
