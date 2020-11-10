Scott City online business flourishing during pandemic, opens new shop

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Buried Treasures has for years turned to Facebook for their business of selling various items.
Recently, they have been selling items so well, they needed room to grow.
So they moved into a brick-and-mortar building; during a pandemic.
SEMO Buried Treasures said this will enable them to reach even more people.
Co-owner Brandon Streiler said it’s a win-win situation. They will still be showcasing and selling items online for people that don’t want to come in the store but also a store for people that wants to look at all they have to offer at once.
They also plan on doing live Facebook auctions on items they sell as well at times.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.