Ribbon cutting at Discovery Playhouse celebrated 10 years at current location

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Discovery Playhouse celebrated 10 years at its current location with a ribbon cutting.
It was held on Tuesday morning, November 10 with the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Chambers of Commerce.
Discovery Playhouse opened in 2006, and was originally located in West Park Mall.
When it moved to the location on Broadway, the owners only took out a six-month lease for the bottom floor. Thanks to overwhelming community support, they were able to make it their home for 10 years.
They said they are very thankful for the community’s continued support in making it a fun and educational place for families and children of southeast Missouri to learn and play.
