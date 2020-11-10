Reynolds Co. Health Depart. reports 203 confirmed COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Department is reporting 203 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
These cases are considered community acquired.
Health Department staff is working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed.
If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
