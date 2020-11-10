Princeton man arrested after McCracken Co. pursuit, another still being sought

The driver, Steven J. Moor, 18 of Princeton, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot), Receiving Stolen Firearm, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess, and numerous traffic offenses. He was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.