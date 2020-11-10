Perry Co. Health Dept. reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | November 10, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 6:06 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of eighteen 18 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

There have now been 671 confirmed cases.

The diagnosed individuals include:

  • 1 female under the age of 15
  • 1 male under the age of 17
  • 1 female in her 30s
  • 1 male in his 30s
  • 3 females in their 40s
  • 1 male in his 40s
  • 3 females in their 60s
  • 2 males in their 60s
  • 2 females in their 70s
  • 3 males in their 70s

There are 170 active cases.

To date, 485 people have recovered and there have been 16 COVID-19 related deaths.

