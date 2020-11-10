Paducah Compost Facility accepting brush, leaves and yard debris from city residents

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - With the changing season comes the need to dispose of leaves.
The City of Paducah Compost Facility located at 1560 North 8th Street accepts brush, bags of leaves, and yard debris from Paducah residents.
The facility also is accepting leaves from commercial contractors who are working for city residents.
There is no charge for this service; however, a photo identification with the resident’s current city address is required.
The Compost Facility which also sells compost by the bucket load is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The Compost Facility has Premium Compost for $20 per two-yard bucket load.
Wood chip compost, which is not as homogeneous as the premium compost, is $5 per bucket load.
An approximately two-yard bucket load fills the back of most pick-up trucks.
Until supplies diminish, the Compost Facility also is selling raw wood chips for $10 per bucket load.
For the safety of the employees and public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, customers must adhere to the following guidelines:
• Remain in vehicle at all times.
• Provide on a piece of paper your name and address to be dropped in a bin upon entering the compost yard.
• Provide exact amount for purchase. Cash or check only (make checks out to the City of Paducah). No change will be provided.
• Receipts provided by request only.
If you have a question about the Compost Facility, call the Public Works Department at
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.