Paducah City Commission meeting highlights for November 10

• Ordinance introduced (vote November 24) to amend the contract with HDR Engineering, Inc. for professional engineering services for the Floodwall Pump Stations No. 2 and No. 9. This amendment increases the contract by $81,500. The amendment is due to three main factors: two of the pumps were not able to be rehabilitated which led to the need for the development of pump specifications and the bidding of new pumps; grant and funding administration services support; and reimbursement for the time and effort in dealing with the default and termination of Huffman Construction from the project.